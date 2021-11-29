Hawks lose Bogdan Bogdanovic for two weeks

Nov 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-29 02:33:40 GMT+00:00 - The Atlanta Hawks will be without guard Bogdan Bogdanovic for about two weeks because of a sprained right ankle.

Bogdanovic, who is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his second season with the Hawks, left Saturday's game vs. the New York Knicks in the second quarter after appearing to come down awkwardly on the leg, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In obvious pain, he needed help back to the locker room. X-rays after the game were negative, and an MRI Sunday confirmed the ankle sprain.

The team said Sunday that Bogdanovic will be reevaluated in about two weeks.

In five NBA seasons, the first three with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic has averaged 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is shooting near his career averages this season at 44.7 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from long range.

Earlier in the second quarter on Saturday, Cam Reddish suffered a left-wrist injury and did not return to the game. He also had X-rays that proved negative, and had an MRI Sunday that confirmed a sprain.

The team said Reddish's status will be based on "his response to daily treatment."

The third-year forward is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season. His overall shooting (41.3 percent) and 3-point shooting (38.2 percent) are above his career numbers.

The Hawks are 11-10 and in fourth place in the Southeast Division, 2 1/2 games behind the co-leading Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

--Field Level Media

