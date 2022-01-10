Head coach Brian Flores fired by Dolphins

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-10 16:35:21 GMT+00:00 - Head coach Brian Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

In three seasons, Flores had 24 wins and posted a 9-8 record in 2021 to follow up a 10-win campaign in 2020.

But the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator suffered through a 1-7 start and had two seven-game losing streaks in three seasons.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FOX Sports reported Flores might not have been fully on board with making a quarterback change from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and owner Stephen Ross is believed to have his hopes set on acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or another veteran.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. He had no experience as a head coach but was strongly endorsed by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Ross said Monday in a statement issued by the team.

"After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.