Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks due to an illness.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the five-time All-Star was scratched after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He also said Butler tested negative for COVID-19.

Andre Iguodala replaced Butler in the starting lineup.

Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 48 games this season. He also has an even 100 steals, reaching that mark for the eighth straight season.

Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sat out for the sixth time in the past seven games.

