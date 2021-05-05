Skip to main content

SportsHeat's Jimmy Butler (illness) out against Mavericks

May 1, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks due to an illness.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the five-time All-Star was scratched after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He also said Butler tested negative for COVID-19.

Andre Iguodala replaced Butler in the starting lineup.

Butler, 31, is averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 48 games this season. He also has an even 100 steals, reaching that mark for the eighth straight season.

Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sat out for the sixth time in the past seven games.

