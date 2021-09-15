Skip to main content

Sports

Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller

1 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson struck a rare Champions League goal to earn his side a 3-2 victory over AC Milan in a rip-roaring Group B opener at a rocking Anfield on Wednesday.

Henderson rifled home in the 69th minute to settle an absorbing contest Liverpool had threatened to run away with when Fikayo Tomori's own goal handed them an early lead.

Remarkably, after soaking up a Liverpool bombardment in which Mohamed Salah missed a penalty, Milan struck twice in quick succession at the end of the first half with Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz silencing the home crowd.

Milan had a goal disallowed shortly after the break before Salah made amends for his penalty miss by equalising from close range in the 49th minute.

The outcome was still in doubt until Henderson capped a memorable Anfield night with a thumping effort -- only his second in the competition and first for seven years.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:03 PM UTC

Djokovic marches on as 'Big Three' era draws to a close

Novak Djokovic's single-minded drive towards greatness makes it almost unthinkable that he would rest before owning every tennis record in the book, but some are questioning whether his hunger will survive the departure of his two main rivals.

Sports
WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes
Sports
Barty's WTA Finals title defence in doubt, says coach
Sports
The micro-economy spinning around Messi's Paris adventure
Sports
Simone Biles condemns U.S. Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis