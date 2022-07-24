Henderson keeps her cool to win Evian Championship by one shot

Golf - Women's British Open - Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham Saint Annes, Britain - August 4, 2018 Canada's Brooke Henderson in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's Brooke Henderson recovered from a horror four-putt double bogey early in the final round of the Evian Championship to win her second major by one shot at the Evian Resort Golf Club on Sunday.

Henderson, who started the day with a two-shot lead, made the turn at two-over par before three birdies on the back nine -- which included a decisive 12-foot putt on the 18th -- allowed her to win the title after carding 17-under overall.

"After I sunk that putt, I looked at my sister, Brittany, and said: 'did we really do this?'" Henderson said.

"It was definitely an interesting day and not the start I wanted, but I stayed patient. I knew going into the back nine, the saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sunday.

"So I tried to stay in it and make a few birdies. The birdie on 18 was really nice... I'm super excited to have my second major championship and my 12th win on Tour."

Henderson, who won the 2016 women's PGA Championship, edged American Sophia Schubert (16-under) to win the $1 million cheque while five others were tied for third, a further shot behind.

