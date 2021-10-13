Skip to main content

Sports

Hernan Crespo leaves Sao Paulo as coach after eight months

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Sao Paulo - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 12, 2021 Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo reacts REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro/File Photo

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sao Paulo have parted ways with Argentine coach Hernan Crespo "by mutual accord", the Brazilian club said on Wednesday.

Former Argentina striker Crespo took over in February after a successful spell with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and led Sao Paulo to the state championship in May, their first since 2005.

But the club have struggled in the Serie A and currently sit 13th in the 20-team league with just six wins from 25 games.

In a bid to limit clubs hiring and firing coaches – some clubs would use as many as four each season - the Brazilian Football Confederation announced last year that clubs could only fire one coach each season.

However, a loophole allows them to get round that rule if changes are made “by mutual accord”, leading to a string of such announcements this season.

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:31 AM UTC

Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Sports
Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates
Sports
Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup
Sports
Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target
Sports
Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal