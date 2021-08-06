Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Hockey-Britain win bronze after 4-3 victory over India

1 minute read
1/9

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Bronze medal match - Britain v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Players and team staff of Britain celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain earned the bronze medal in the women's hockey tournament after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India in hot conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson.

India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women's hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.

Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign.

Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain's winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.

In their bid to deal with the heat, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool down and rolled out extra one-minute water breaks during the final two quarters of the match.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:20 AM UTCTwo Belarus team officials stripped of Games accreditation, sent home

Two Belarus Olympic officials involved in attempting to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya home from the Tokyo Olympics have had their Games accreditation revoked and have been removed from the athletes' village, the IOC said on Friday.

SportsExclusive: Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to airport over safety fears
SportsMessi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement
SportsBeach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games
SportsMLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th