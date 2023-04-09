Hoffenheim beat Schalke in relegation battle for third straight win















BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Hoffenheim battled past Schalke 04 2-0 on Sunday to make it three league wins in a row and move away from the relegation zone, leaving the Royal Blues in last place in the Bundesliga.

The hosts bagged the three points with a Schalke own goal in the first half and a twice-taken second half penalty to move up to 14th place on 28 points.

Schalke's first away defeat in the league since January meant they dropped back down to last place on 21 points with seven matches remaining.

They had got off to a flying start and hit the crossbar after 37 seconds of play before Hoffenheim responded with a double chance of their own a little later.

The hosts took the lead after Angelino cut the ball back in the box and Schalke's Alex Kral deflected it into his own goal in the 22nd minute.

The Royal Blues, however, almost bounced back two minutes later with Maya Yoshida hitting the woodwork again.

Hoffenheim doubled their lead in the 70th minute with Ihlas Bebou beating Ralf Faehrmann on his second attempt from the penalty spot after the Schalke keeper had saved his first effort but was ruled to have moved off his line too early.

Bayern Munich are top of the standings on 58 points, two ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

