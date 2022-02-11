"Hold your head up," Kremlin tells embattled skater Valieva

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 11, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin vowed on Friday to support Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, whose positive doping test dating back to last December could cost her an Olympic gold medal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Russia was convinced the case was a misunderstanding.

"Hold your head up, you're a Russian, go proudly and beat everyone!" he said of Valieva.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

