Horse racing-Longshot Emblem Road claims shock win in Saudi Cup

Horse Racing - The Saudi Cup 2022 - The King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 26, 2022 Wigberto Ramos celebrates after winning the 20:35 Saudi Cup with horse Emblem Road REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Saudi-trained Emblem Road produced a late surge to claim a shock win in the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

Ridden by Panamanian jockey Wigberto Ramos, the longshot charged up the outside in the home straight to beat out the United States pair of Country Grammar and Midnight Bourbon and win the third edition of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Emblem Road's winning time was 1:50.52.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Saudi Cup, which is run over nine furlongs (1800 metres) on dirt, is the world's richest horse race.

"He wanted to go early, but I took my time with him and took a little hold and saw another horse, so then I just waited for the 500 metres to ask him," Ramos said after the race.

"The key on this track is that you have to be near the front when you pass the 800 meters. If you're near, you are in a good position and outside is the best part of the track.

"I knew that I could do it, but now that I've done it, I still don't believe it. I beat so many good horses and this is the biggest race in the world. I think he could go on to the Dubai World Cup. He's the kind of horse who can do it."

Last year's winner, Mishriff, finished outside the top 10.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.