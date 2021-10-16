Skip to main content

Horse racing-Third time lucky for Nature Strip in The Everest

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Co-favourite Nature Strip edged a thrilling finish to win The Everest at the third time of asking in front of a restricted crowd of 10,000 at Sydney's Royal Randwick racecourse on Saturday.

The world's richest race on turf with A$15 million ($11.13 million) in prize money, The Everest was the first major sporting event in New South Wales since the state came out of lockdown on Monday.

The Chris Waller-trained Nature Strip has won six Group 1 races but was fourth and seventh in his previous two attempts to win The Everest.

Jockey James McDonald eased the gelding in front from a wide position early in the 1,200-metre race and stayed the course to scoop the A$6.2 million prize.

Masked Crusader and Eduardo pushed Nature Strip hard over the final furlong but had to be satisfied with second and third, taking home cheques for A$2.3m and A$1.4m respectively.

($1 = 1.3475 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

