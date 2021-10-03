Skip to main content

Horse racing-Torquator Tasso springs huge surprise to win Arc de Triomphe

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Torquator Tasso, ridden by Rene Piechulek, won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for Germany in a huge upset at the Longchamps race track on Sunday.

Starting at 80-1, Torquator Tasso made the most of heavy conditions to beat Tarnawa and Hurricane, who came home second and third.

Torquator Tasso was the third German winner of the Arc de Triomphe after Star Appeal in 1975 and Danedream in 2011.

