Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing

General view as runners slow down after a race at Newcastle Racecourse, as racing resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain, June 1, 2020. Alan Crowhurst/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from racing with no right to review for seven years after being found to have breached safeguarding rules.

Farrelly, who has trained from a stable in Somerset since 2013 had five winners this season, was found guilty of six offences under regulations that cover "the protection of young persons and adults at risk", it added.

The BHA did not disclose exact details of the case but said the former jockey was found in breach following a five-day hearing by racing's independent National Safeguarding Panel.

In a statement released through the National Trainers Federation, Farrelly said he would appeal against the decision.

"I intend to appeal against today's findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing," he said.

"I would also like it to be known that a police investigation concluded with no charges in relation to my conduct."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

