Hulk scores twice as Atletico beat Juventude

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Two second half goals from Hulk gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-0 win over Juventude on Saturday and extended their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A to 11 points.

In front of a crowd of 61,000 at the Mineirao stadium, the Brazil striker scored the first from the penalty spot after 72 minutes and then doubled their lead four minutes later with a superbly placed strike from outside the box.

The two goals took him on to 14 for the league season and top place in the goalscorer's table.

With five games remaining, the result lifts Atletico on to 74 points, 11 clear of second-placed Flamengo, who play Internacional later on Saturday.

Juventude are in 15th place, 35 points behind the league leaders.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Sandra Maler

