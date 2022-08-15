Hundreds of dockworkers at one of UK's largest container ports vote to strike over pay

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of dockworkers at one of Britain's largest container ports voted in favour of strike action over pay and working conditions, the Unite trade union said on Monday.

Rising prices and stagnant real wage growth has seen a wave of strikes across Britain with rail, legal, aviation and refuse workers voting to take industrial action. read more

The workers at Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) which is part of Peel Ports, the second largest port group in the country, voted 99% in favour of the strike.

The date for industrial action have not been announced but the Unite union said this will result in the Liverpool container port "grinding to a halt".

"Our members at MDHC have Unite’s complete backing and support in these strikes for a fair pay rise,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

