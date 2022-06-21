1 minute read
Hungary's Milak smashes world record in 200m butterfly
BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Kristof Milak of Hungary set a new world record in the 200m butterfly, powering to the gold medal in a time of 1:50.34 at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday.
Milak smashed the record he set himself in the 2019 worlds in Gwangju by 0.39 seconds and he finished 3.03 seconds ahead of silver medallist Leon Marchand of France.
