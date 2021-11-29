Hungary's Shaoang Liu wins first World Cup race of season

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's Shaoang Liu reaffirmed his status as a medal contender for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics with victory in the men's 1,000 metres final at the short track speed skating World Cup leg in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Liu controlled the race throughout, with team mate John-Henry Krueger finishing second and Italy's Pietro Sighel third.

It was Liu's first win of the season after the 500m world champion finished second in Debrecen, Hungary in the shorter distance earlier this month.

South Korea won the men's 5,000m relay after Kwak Yoon-gy pulled off an overtaking move on the final turn to pip Canada's Steven Dubois.

Home favourite Suzanne Schulting finished third in the women's 1,000m, with South Korean Choi Min-jeong claiming gold with a late surge and Canadian Kim Boutin taking silver.

"(Choi) did a great job and was in the right place at the right moment," Schulting said after the race.

Schulting recovered from individual disappointment to help the Netherlands to gold in the women's 3,000m relay and the 2,000m mixed relay.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

