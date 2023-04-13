Hurricanes face Chiefs test, Moana Pasifika make Samoa debut















MELBOURNE, April 13 (Reuters) - The Wellington Hurricanes' resurgence in Super Rugby will be put to the test against a rested Waikato Chiefs side when the New Zealand heavyweights collide on Saturday.

The Hurricanes topped the table with a 29-14 win at the Otago Highlanders last weekend while the Chiefs had a bye, setting up a blockbuster at Wellington Regional Stadium between the top two sides in the competition.

Jason Holland's Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to five for the first time since the 2020 season and shrug off any lingering doubts about their title credentials.

They have not defeated any of the major contenders this campaign but now have their chance against the unbeaten Chiefs in a match rescheduled to the afternoon due to a lighting problem at the venue.

"We need to be physical and accurate in everything we do to enable us to play our style of rugby to win this weekend," said Holland.

The Chiefs have bulked up their back row with the addition of flanker and former Fiji resort chef Pita Sowakula, one of three changes to the side that beat the Blues 20-13 in Hamilton two weeks ago to secure a record 6-0 start for the season.

The Chiefs are fresh and eager to get "back into the grind," said coach Clayton McMillan.

"It will be a real arm wrestle and one I know both teams will be up for."

Winless Moana Pasifika, who joined the competition with Fijian Drua last year, will hope to ignite their season on Friday with their first home game in Samoa against the struggling Queensland Reds.

Though based out of Auckland, Moana are laden with Samoan internationals including hooker Ray Niuia and lock Sam Slade, and have enjoyed an emotional homecoming in the capital Apia this week.

"Having the home village behind us through the game will be massively uplifting," coach Aaron Mauger told New Zealand news website Stuff.

"Our team are aware of why our team was formed and who it's for - every Pacific Island person."

Reds coach Brad Thorn is in the firing line after the home thrashing by the ACT Brumbies last weekend and may not remain in the role at the end of the weekend with another reverse in Apia.

Injuries to captain-flanker Liam Wright and inside centre Isaac Henry have added to Thorn's woes and forced playmaker James O'Connor to plug a hole at inside centre.

Barring the Brumbies, who will return to the top two if they beat Fijian Drua at home on Friday, Australia's teams have again disappointed this campaign and remain well off the pace of their New Zealand rivals.

Much hyped at the start of the season, the rebuilding New South Wales Waratahs are languishing at 11th on the table with a 1-5 record and are no guarantee of improving that when they close out the round against fellow strugglers Western Force (2-4) at home on Saturday.

Reigning champions Canterbury Crusaders, fourth on the table, have a bye along with the fifth-placed Blues, Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford











