Icardi salvages a point for 10-man PSG at Lorient

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mauro Icardi's stoppage-time strike helped 10-man Paris St Germain salvage a fortunate 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient in a dismal performance by the Ligue 1 leaders on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who had Sergio Ramos sent off, have 46 points from 19 games with Nice in second place 13 points behind after a 2-1 comeback win at home against RC Lens.

Third-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have a game in hand, trail Nice on goal difference after being caught cold at the Velodrome in a 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims, Dimitri Payet salvaging a point with a penalty eight minutes into injury time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Stade Rennais are fourth on 31 points after a 2-1 defeat at Monaco.

Elsewhere, Montpellier consolidated their fifth place with a convincing 4-1 home victory against mid-table Angers and champions Lille moved up to eighth when Jonathan David's late goal gave them a 3-2 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux.

The game between Clermont and Racing Strasbourg was postponed because of foggy conditions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.