Ice hockey-Finland outclass Switzerland to win women's bronze

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finland launched an offensive assault to overpower Switzerland 4-0 on Wednesday and claim the Olympic women's ice hockey bronze medal, their fourth in the event.

Viivi Vainikka slipped the puck past Swiss goaltender Andrea Braendli midway through the first period to draw first blood for the Finns, who unleashed a barrage of 47 shots on goal throughout the affair. Finland netminder Anni Keisala faced just 15 shots but turned away all of them to record her second shutout of the Games.

Finland added to their advantage in the third period as three-times Olympian Susanna Tapani scored a short-handed goal, defenceman Nelli Laitinen converted on a powerplay chance and four-times Olympian Michelle Karvinen completed the scoring in the final minute.

An elated Finnish team cheered and hugged in front of a subdued crowd inside Beijing's Wukesong Sports Centre when the final buzzer sounded, as some members of the vanquished Swiss team, who last reached the podium with a bronze medal effort in Sochi in 2014, sat slumped on the ice.

While Finland were unable to upgrade their past history of bronzes, the result marked sweet redemption from a disappointing start to the tournament.

After claiming second at the 2019 world championship, Finland were expected to make an impact in Beijing but lost their first three games after their coach left the country due to a family emergency.

They found their footing to record a shutout win over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in their final preliminary and beat Japan 7-1 in the quarter-final.

