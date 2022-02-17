Ice hockey-IIHF chief optimistic but realistic about NHL return to Games

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has sat out the last two Winter Olympics but International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif said on Thursday, he is optimistic the world's best players will be back on the ice at the 2026 Games set for Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

For five consecutive Winter Games starting with the 1998 Nagano Olympics the NHL had shut down mid-season freeing players to take part.

That run ended at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games when the NHL, IIHF and International Olympic Committee (IOC) could not reach an agreement on a number of issues, including marketing and insurance.

Eyeing the coveted China market the league had been set to return in Beijing until a surge of COVID-19 cases in locker rooms forced the postponement of more than 100 games prompting the NHL to activate an out clause it had in its agreement.

Tardif, who took over from Rene Fasel as IIHF chief in 2021, said he was optimistic but realistic about the prospects of NHL players being in Italy in 2026 though the conversations had already begun.

"It is the job of the IIHF to bring the best players to this competition that is our job," said Tardif, during a media briefing ahead of the women's gold medal final between Canada and the United States on Thursday. "We had an agreement (for Beijing) with the NHL and unfortunately the COVID decided that was not possible.

"The negotiation, the relationship, the agreement is still there.

"I want to start with this base and that is why I am optimistic but realistic too."

Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo may hold considerable appeal for players but NHL owners have long questioned the benefits of shutting down mid-season and the IIHF and IOC can expect tough negotiations again ahead of 2026.

"If the NHL is not coming in 2026 it will be a big problem," said Tardif. "I don't want to put pressure because that is not the way to organise.

"We are sorry it was not possible to bring the best players (to Beijing) and that was a missed appointment but I am optimistic about the next rendezvous.

"I had a phone call with them (NHL) yesterday (Wednesday) and they are following the competition and we are going to meet each other in March for a different topic but together we decided to have more meetings together."

