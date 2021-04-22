Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Sports'I'm cured!' - Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment

Reuters
2 minutes read

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2019. Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in action during her fourth round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien/File Photo

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Thursday she has completed treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma and is cured of her cancer.

The 32-year-old Spaniard had announced last September that she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

"Another step forward," Suarez Navarro wrote on Twitter where she announced that she finished treatment.

"Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months.

"All my gratitude to healthcare professionals who take care of us every day. I'M CURED!"

Suarez Navarro, known for one of the best backhands in tennis, had planned to compete at last year's U.S. Open but withdrew from the Grand Slam a week before it began for health reasons.

She revealed her diagnosis a week later, saying doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was detected at an early stage.

The Spaniard had said in late 2019 that she would retire at the end of 2020 but now intends to keep playing after her final season was interrupted by COVID-19 and her health issues.

According to a report on the WTA website, Suarez Navarro plans to play at the May 24-June 13 French Open, where she has direct entry into the main draw.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 1:42 PM UTCNBA roundup: Wizards slow Warriors' Stephen Curry

The streaking Washington Wizards harassed Stephen Curry into 7-for-25 shooting while getting 29 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in a 118-114 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

SportsATP roundup: Rafael Nadal reaches Barcelona quarterfinals
Sports'I'm cured!' - Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment
SportsU.S. showjumper banned 10-years for using electric shock on horses

American showjumper Andrew Kocher has received a 10-year suspension for using electric spurs on his horses, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said on Thursday.

SportsTom Brady’s assessment of jersey number rule: 'Dumb'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it "dumb" on Thursday.