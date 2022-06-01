I'm doing a good job in handling pressure, says Swiatek

June 1, 2022; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates winning her match against Jessica Pegula (USA) on day 11 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek believes she is doing a good job at handling expectations as she continues her bid to win a second French Open title.

Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, has won five consecutive tournaments, including four WTA 1000 titles, and is currently on a 33-match winning streak as she prepares to take on Russian Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Tennis great John McEnroe feels the pressure of being the overwhelming favourite could get to Swiatek.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe said the burden of expectation could possibly be the only thing that could stop 2020 French Open winner Swiatek from lifting the Suzanne Lenglen trophy for a second time.

"Everyone expects her to win. It's tough," Eurosport tennis expert McEnroe told Reuters this week. "It's possible that she might feel the pressure would get to her a little bit."

Swiatek did not lose a set when she won her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2020 and has dropped just one during her current campaign.

She travels with a sports psychologist in her team and has credited Daria Abramowicz in the past for becoming mentally stronger.

"This tournament, it's a Grand Slam, so it's tough," she told reporters on Wednesday after defeating Jessica Pegula to set up a semi-final against 20th seed Kasatkina. "So I think only underdogs can feel more free on Grand Slams.

"But on the other hand I'm also learning how to deal with the pressure and expectations and I think I'm doing a good job."

Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the year, fell at the last-eight stage at Roland Garros in 2021 while defending her title.

The Pole said she wanted to do better this time and felt the pressure.

"I'm even more proud of myself that I could cope with that and really push myself to not think about that and to just focus on tennis," she added.

McEnroe said it was likely that Swiatek could become the dominant player in women's tennis for the next few years.

"I don't know how comfortable she's going to be on grass right now. I don't know if her game is quite ready for that," the 63-year-old said. "I could be wrong. But it looks like she's going to win many majors. Yeah, for sure."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis

