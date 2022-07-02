1 minute read
India 416 all out against England in Edgbaston test
BIRMINGHAM, England, July 2 (Reuters) - India were all out for 416 in their first innings in the rearranged fifth test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Rishabh Pant top-scored for the tourists with a counter-attacking 146 and Ravindra Jadeja made 104.
James Anderson was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 5-60.
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond
