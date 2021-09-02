Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India all out for 191 in fourth test v England

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 2, 2021 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - India were bowled out for 191 after being put in to bat on the opening day of the fourth test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur top-scored for the tourists with a whirlwind 57 and captain Virat Kohli contributed 50.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 4-55 and Ollie Robinson claimed three wickets.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

