India all out for 278 v England in Nottingham

Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 6, 2021 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India were all out for 278, a lead of 95, in reply to England's first innings total of 183 on day three of the opening test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Opener KL Rahul (84) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (56) shone with the bat for the tourists. For England, Ollie Robinson claimed a career-best 5-85, while James Anderson returned 4-54.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

