India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.
Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries.
For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.
The fifth and final test starts in Manchester on Friday.
