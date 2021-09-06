Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 India's Virat Kohli and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries.

For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

The fifth and final test starts in Manchester on Friday.

