India captain Rohit to miss second test against Bangladesh

[1/2] Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma reacts after being caught out by Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka REUTERS/Christopher Pike















Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday that captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second and final test against Bangladesh.

Rohit missed India's 188-run victory in the first test after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI series.

"The medical team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second test owing to an abdominal muscle strain."

KL Rahul, who captained India in the first test, will continue as stand-in skipper.

The second test begins on Thursday in Mirpur.

Squad:

KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford











