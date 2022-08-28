India coach Dravid recovers from COVID to take charge in UAE

Cricket - One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament. read more

The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as assistant coach in Dravid's absence.

Dravid "has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai" while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by William Mallard

