India opener Rahul says winning at Lord's 'very special'

Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 India's Ishant Sharma celebrates with KL Rahul after taking the wicket of England's Haseeb Hameed Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aug 17 (Reuters) - India opener KL Rahul said his side's victory at Lord's in the second test against England will go down as one of their best, particularly as they had lost heavily at the venue in 2018.

India's pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as they defeated England by 151 runs, the hosts squandering a strong overnight position to collapse to 120 all out. read more

"I played with a lot of control and discipline. That was my plan and what I prepared for, and to go out there and execute it was really pleasing and satisfying," Rahul said.

"It's a very memorable innings for me, also because it turned out to be a match-winning one for us. A win in England and a win at Lord's is always special.

"It will be right up there for me and the team. We lost badly here in 2018, so coming back and winning will always be very special to me."

India lost by an innings and 153 at Lord's in 2018.

Rahul, named player of the match for his first-innings 129, echoed the sentiments of captain Virat Kohli who said on Monday that his side were motivated by the tension on the field.

"When both teams go at each other, it means they desperately want to win," he added.

"The partnership between (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami was so good. When your bowlers go out there and show so much heart, it pumps you up ... They were waiting to have a crack at England.

"We as a team are never shy to say a word or two. If someone goes at one of our players then the rest of the 10 guys get really pumped up as well. If you go after one of our guys then it means you are going after the whole team."

The third test of the five-match series, which India lead 1-0, begins on Aug. 25 at Headingley.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

