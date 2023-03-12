India post 571 in Ahmedabad test v Australia















AHMEDABAD, India, March 12 (Reuters) - India posted 571 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 480 to claim a 91-run lead in the fourth and final test on Sunday.

Virat Kohli top-scored for the home side with a mammoth 186 while opener Shubman Gill (128) also smashed a hundred.

Spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy claimed three wickets apiece for Australia.

For India, who lead the series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer could not bat because of back pain.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Clare Fallon











