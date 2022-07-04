India set England 378 to win fifth test at Edgbaston

Cricket - Fifth Test - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 4, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant hits a four off England's Jack Leach Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 4 (Reuters) - India were all out for 245 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 378 on day four of the rearranged fifth test between the sides at Edgbaston on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) scored half-centuries for the touring side who are 2-1 ahead in the series.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England bowlers claiming 4-33.

