Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

India thrower Chopra overcomes release glitch before Tokyo

2 minute read

NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - India's top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he has ironed out the kinks in his technique and found the optimal release angle ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

The mop-haired Commonwealth and Asian Games champion qualified for Tokyo throwing 87.86 meters last year and posted a personal best of 88.07 in March this year.

An injury to his throwing arm and the COVID-19 crisis kept him sidelined for nearly two years but Chopra would be one of India's best medal prospects at the Games after addressing his technical issues.

"Even at the (2018) Asian Games, I thought it was throwing it too high, which compromised my distance," the 23-year-old, who currently training in Sweden, told a news conference arranged by his sponsor JSW Sports.

"Another issue was my throw tended to veer to the left side, at times threatening to go beyond the foul lines.

"Every time the javelin veers, it's a waste of power. If the release angle is not right, you are not getting the maximum out of your throw.

"We identified these areas and addressed those issues. I can already see the improvement.

"If I get it right, my distance will further improve in Tokyo."

Chopra was happy with his training in Sweden, where he plans to increase the intensity before tapering two weeks before his event.

The thrower was largely keeping to himself and relaxing by listening to music or meditating.

"I also visualise my throws, I've already imagined how I'd perform in Tokyo," Chopra said.

"I imagine the arena and my throws. By the time I turn up, I'd have performed there several times even if it's only in my mind."

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 8:41 AM UTCArgentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, 1st major title in 28 yrs

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

SportsMLB roundup: Dodgers blast 8 homers in 22-1 rout of Diamondbacks
SportsBarty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title
SportsPhillies need win over Red Sox to get back to .500
SportsMatsuyama withdraws from British Open