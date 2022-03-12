India win the toss and bat against Sri Lanka in day-night test

Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final match of the two-test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, a day-night match in Bengaluru.

The hosts made only one change to their team from the first match, with spinner Axar Patel coming in for Jayant Yadav. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replace Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara.

India is hosting a day-night test for only the third time after matches in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, where they comprehensively beat Bangladesh and England, respectively.

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

TEAMS

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

