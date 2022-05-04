Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Discus Throw - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Kamalpreet Kaur of India in action REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

May 4 (Reuters) - Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance.

Kamalpreet, 26, came sixth at the Tokyo Games last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres.

The AIU said she tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid, in a case dated March 29, 2022.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU tweeted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.