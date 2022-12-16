Indian Wells will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tennis fans attending the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California this coming March will not be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the grounds, organizers said.

The change in policy followed consultation with heath and industry experts, the tournament said in a statement.

"The 2023 BNP Paribas Open will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans attending the event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden," the statement said, referring to its official name. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation leading up to the tournament and reevaluate any policies as necessary."

The prestigious Masters 1000 event in the Southern California desert was one of the first major sporting events to be cancelled in March 2020 as the virus began to take hold in the United States.

Fans were required to show digital proof of vaccination this year, but there were no capacity restraints and masks were not required.

The tournament said its policy on indoor dining will be assessed closer to the event, which kicks off with qualifiers on March 6 and concludes March 19.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler

