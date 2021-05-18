Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2 and that masks will be optional for fans.

The Indians' decisions come on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement last Wednesday to end the state's coronavirus health orders.

The Cincinnati Reds said last Friday that they will return to full capacity at Great American Ball Park on June 2.

Cleveland plays the finale of a seven-game homestand on June 2 against the Chicago White Sox. The Indians will then begin a five-game road trip before returning home for series against the Seattle Mariners (June 11-13) and Baltimore Orioles (June 14-17).

