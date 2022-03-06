Skip to main content
India's Jadeja takes five wickets as Sri Lanka fold for 174

Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 14, 2021 India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

March 6 (Reuters) - Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets to help hosts India bundle out Sri Lanka for 174 in their first innings on the third day of the opening test at Mohali on Sunday.

India, who declared their first innings closed on 574-8, took a lead of 400. Pathum Nissanka top-scored for the touring side with an unbeaten knock of 61.

