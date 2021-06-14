Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36

Markis Kido (R) of Indonesia returns a shot to Hirokatsu Hashimoto (C) and Noriyasu Hirata (not pictured) of Japan, as his partner Hendra Setiawan watches, during their men's doubles match in the quarter-final round of the Thomas Cup badminton championship in Wuhan, Hubei province May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men's doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.

