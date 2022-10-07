Indonesia's president says FIFA will not impose sanctions over deadly soccer stampede

Indonesian President Joko Widodo waits for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as they meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 27, 2022. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said soccer’s world governing body FIFA will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people.

In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with FIFA to improve its management of soccer matches and that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Ananda Teresia; Editing by Toby Chopra

