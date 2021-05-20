Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsInfantino case prosecutor quits, criticises court for removing him

Reuters
2 minute read

The Swiss special prosecutor whom a court recused for bias from an investigation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's undocumented dealings with Switzerland's former attorney general blasted the decision while handing in his resignation.

The Federal Criminal Court found this month that Stefan Keller had to go because his public comments about the case reflected bias against Infantino, whose legal team had waged a running battle with the prosecutor. read more

Keller opened criminal proceedings in July over meetings Infantino and former top prosecutor Michael Lauber held while Lauber's office investigated alleged corruption in world soccer.

"Keller considers himself unable to continue his investigation due to the personal composition of the Federal Criminal Court," he wrote on his website late on Tuesday.

He said the court's ruling was not conclusively reasoned and did not take case law properly into account. "It is assumed that the verdict is result-oriented and not reached with the necessary independence," he added.

Infantino's legal team has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by FIFA's president, elected in 2016 to clean up the organization after it became embroiled in a corruption scandal. It had questioned Keller's handling of the case and his impartiality. read more

Keller's replacement has not yet been named.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 12:55 AM UTCFlames down Canucks in regular-season finale

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and Brett Ritchie added another with two assists in a career-best three-point game as the Calgary Flames earned a 6-2 home victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in the season finale for both teams.

SportsBaseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations
SportsIOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games -TV Asahi
SportsMilak clocks second fastest 200m butterfly in history
SportsTrailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74