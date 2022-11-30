Injured Bills LB Von Miller plans to return for Week 14















November 30 - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is targeting a Week 14 return after damaging the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Miller sustained the injury toward the end of the first half and spent time speaking with trainers on the field before heading into the medical tent. He was then carted to the locker room.

On an episode of his podcast, "The VonCast," Miller said Tuesday that he did not tear his ACL and hopes to be good to go for the Bills' meeting with the New York Jets on Dec. 11.

"I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed," Miller said on his podcast. "I'm just gonna wait a little bit and let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days; and, hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back."

Miller, 33, hasn't practiced all week and already has been ruled out of Buffalo's game against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

In 11 games (all starts) this season, Miller has recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles while forcing one fumble. He is in his first season with the Bills after signing a six-year, $120 million deal in March.

--Field Level Media











