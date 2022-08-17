Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, ON, Canada; Simona Halep (ROU) poses with the National Bank Open trophy after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia (not pictured) in the women's final of the National Bank Open at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.

Halep recently won Canadian Open, putting her back in the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in a year. She is now ranked sixth. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.