Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - France v Switzerland - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 28, 2021 France's N'Golo Kante during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland with injuries, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.

The world champions take on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

