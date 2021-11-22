Injured Lightning star Brayden Point out indefinitely

Nov 20, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) skates with the puck as New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) defends during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-22 01:36:47 GMT+00:00 - Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced during Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Point was injured during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. He crashed hard into the wall in the third period after being tripped and immediately grabbed near his left shoulder and collarbone.

A penalty shot was given to the Lightning. Point took it and hit the crossbar before finishing out the game.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Point didn't participate in warmups prior to Sunday's game against Minnesota and wasn't in the lineup. Tampa Bay announced in the first period that Point will be sidelined indefinitely.

Point has seven goals and six assists in 16 games this season.

Point signed an eight-year, $76 million extension in July. The deal begins with the 2022-23 campaign and keeps Point under contract through the 2029-30 season.

The 25-year-old Point has been a key cog on Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams. He has 146 goals and 177 assists (323 points) in 367 games over five-plus seasons with the Lightning.

Point's playoff performance has been ever better, as he scored the most postseason goals -- 14 both times -- in the NHL in each of the past two campaigns. Overall, Point has 36 goals and 37 assists in 67 postseason games.

(Field Level Media)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.