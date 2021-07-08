Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Injured Sagan pulls out of Tour de France

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 5 - Change to Laval Espace Mayenne - France - June 30, 2021 Bora–Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia crosses the line after stage 5 Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson

SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHATEAUX, France, July 8 - Triple world champion Peter Sagan will not start the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after sustaining a knee injury.

"In a sprint stage I hurt my knee, Slovakian Sagan told reporters.

"Yesterday I managed to finish the stage but I was in a lot of pain and this morning I could barely get up."

Sagan, who has won a record seven green jerseys for the points classification, said that he would now rest his knee and would decide later on his participation in the road race event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

