Injured Woki omitted from France Six Nations squad as Cros, Willemse return















PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France forward Cameron Woki, who fractured his hand last weekend, was left out of the country's Six Nations squad as head coach Fabien Galthie named his 42 players on Tuesday.

Woki, who plays in the second or third row, sustained the injury in Racing 92's 30-29 win over Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Sunday and will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

France, who will host the World Cup later this year, start their campaign away to Italy on Feb. 5.

Back rower Francois Cros and lock Paul Willemse are back in the squad after missing the autumn series because of injury, while Galthie also selected eight uncapped players, although only Louis Bielle-Biarrey has never been called up before.

Cros has only played a few seconds with Toulouse this season but is expected to be back in full action for the Six Nations tournament. Willemse has been starting for Montpellier on a regular basis since mid-December.

Les Bleus, who are on a 13-match winning streak, will be looking to become the first team to complete back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations.

They will be without several other injured players, including centre Jonathan Danty and hooker Peato Mauvaka.

Squad:

Forwards:

ALLDRITT Gregory

ATONIO Uini

BAILLE Cyril

BARLOT Gaetan

BAUBIGNY Teddy

BECOGNEE Alexandre

BOUDEHENT Paul

CAMARA Yacouba

CHALUREAU Bastien

CRETIN Dylan

CROS François

FALATEA Sipili

FLAMENT Thibaud

HAOUAS Mohamed

JELONCH Anthony

JOLMES Thomas

LAVAULT Thomas

MACALOU Sekou

MARCHAND Julien

OLLIVON Charles

PRISO Dany

TAOFIFENUA Romain

WARDI Reda

WILLEMSE Paul

Backs:

BARASSI Pierre-Louis

BIELLE-BIARREY Louis

BUROS Romain

COLY Leo

DELBOUIS Julien

DUMORTIER Ethan

DUPONT Antoine

FICKOU Gael

GAILLETON Emilien

HASTOY Antoine

JALIBERT Matthieu

JAMINET Melvyn

LE GARREC Nolann

LEBEL Matthis

MOEFANA Yoram

NTAMACK Romain

PENAUD Damian

RAMOS Thomas

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris











