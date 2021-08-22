Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Inter snatch 2-2 draw at Santos in Brazil's Serie A

1 minute read
1/4

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Internacional - Estadio Vila Belmiro, Santos, Brazil - August 22, 2021 Internacional's Gabriel Mercado scores their first goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel

SANTOS, Brazil, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Internacional's Yuri Alberto scored with two minutes remaining to rescue a point at Santos with a 2-2 draw in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday.

Gabriel Mercado put the visitors ahead after eight minutes with a neat finish from close range.

Gabriel Pirani equalised after 24 minutes for Santos and Madson’s perfectly executed header 10 minutes before the break looked like giving the home side all three points.

However, Yuri Alberto got his sixth goal of the season moments before the final whistle to leave the spoils even.

The draw means both clubs remain in mid-table with 22 points from 17 games. Inter are 10th and Santos one place behind having scored three fewer goals.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 22, 2021 · 1:27 PM UTC

MLB roundup: Giants edge A's on Lamonte Wade Jr.'s 9th-inning HR

Pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. smacked a two-run, go-ahead home run off Oakland Athletics closer Lou Trivino in the top of the ninth inning Saturday afternoon, sending the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 victory in the rivalry series.

Sports
Nordqvist stays calm in thrilling finale to win women's Open
Sports
Pacquiao beaten by Ugas in welterweight title fight, considers his future
Sports
NFL roundup: Mitchell Trubisky excels, lifts Bills past Bears
Sports
Briton Shriever claims world title weeks after Olympic gold