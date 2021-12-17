Inter terminate Eriksen's contract - club statement

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 14, 2021 Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Italian Serie A club Inter Milan said on Friday that it had terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract after the Denmark international was suspended from playing because of cardiac device.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

