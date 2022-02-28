International federation calls for Russia, Belarus events to be moved

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced plans on Monday to remove international events from Russia and Belarus and prohibit athletes and officials from both countries from participating in all competitions.

The FEI said it was following the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee's executive board in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FEI's executive board called on its secretary general to relocate events in 2022 and for the organization's full board to consider the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials.

"The FEI will continue to monitor the situation and decisions taken by the FEI Board will be communicated in the coming days," it said.

The FEI has Russia scheduled to host a number of jumping, eventing and dressage World Cup and Nations Cup events in 2022.

"We are deeply concerned for the welfare of all Ukrainians and the entire equestrian community in Ukraine,” the FEI president Ingmar De Vos said in a statement. ”Their safety is very much our priority, and we are liaising closely with our key contacts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to seek solutions to their most pressing needs.”

The FEI also approved the allocation of 1 million Swiss francs ($1.09 million) in aid for the equestrian community in Ukraine.

